Jeremy Pope earned $119,337 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jeremy Pope held the position titled "Manager,Infrastructure And Ops" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Pope earned $119,337 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Pope earned 135% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/21/2005.