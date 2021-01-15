Jerry Acker earned $44,126 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jerry Acker held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Acker earned $44,126 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Acker earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/13/1995.