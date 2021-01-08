Jesse Kirk earned $72,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jesse Kirk held the position titled "Business Analyst III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kirk earned $72,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kirk earned 42% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2016.