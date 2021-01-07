 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesse Perez earned $75,741 working for the State of Texas in 2020
0 comments

Jesse Perez earned $75,741 working for the State of Texas in 2020

  • 0

In 2020, Jesse Perez held the position titled "Database Administrator II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Perez earned $75,741 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Perez earned 49% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/21/2007.

0 comments

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert