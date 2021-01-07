Jesse Perez earned $75,741 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jesse Perez held the position titled "Database Administrator II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Perez earned $75,741 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Perez earned 49% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/21/2007.