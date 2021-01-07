Jesse Sifuentez earned $125,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jesse Sifuentez held the position titled "Legislative Official/Administrator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Sifuentez earned $125,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Sifuentez earned 146% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/8/2019.