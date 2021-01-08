Jessica Kee earned $59,790 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jessica Kee held the position titled "Program Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kee earned $59,790 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kee earned 18% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/9/2008.