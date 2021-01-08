Jessica Kuiken earned $57,912 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jessica Kuiken held the position titled "Program Specialist II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kuiken earned $57,912 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kuiken earned 14% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2016.