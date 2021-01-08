Joann Farris earned $54,600 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joann Farris held the position titled "Executive Assistant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Farris earned $54,600 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Farris earned 8% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/2/1986.