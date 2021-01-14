Joe Urtado earned $40,515 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joe Urtado held the position titled "Program Specialist I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Urtado earned $40,515 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Urtado earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/9/2008.