John Keesey earned $106,406 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Keesey held the position titled "Captain, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Keesey earned $106,406 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Keesey earned 110% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2002.