John Kelley earned $78,942 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Kelley held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kelley earned $78,942 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kelley earned 56% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2016.