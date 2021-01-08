John Knight earned $57,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Knight held the position titled "Property Manager III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Knight earned $57,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Knight earned 12% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/19/2019.