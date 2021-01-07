John Marshall earned $160,457 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Marshall held the position titled "Director Legal Div" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marshall earned $160,457 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marshall earned 216% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/19/1990.