John Mistrot earned $96,293 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Mistrot held the position titled "Legislative Counsel IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mistrot earned $96,293 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mistrot earned 90% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/28/2008.