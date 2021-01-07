John Stubbe earned $60,927 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Stubbe held the position titled "Content Coordinator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stubbe earned $60,927 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stubbe earned 20% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/17/2001.