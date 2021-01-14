John Timmins earned $68,052 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Timmins held the position titled "Financial Analyst II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Timmins earned $68,052 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Timmins earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/18/2019.