John Torres earned $48,720 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, John Torres held the position titled "Gis Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Torres earned $48,720 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Torres earned 4% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/31/1997.