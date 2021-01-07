Jon Heining earned $135,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jon Heining held the position titled "General Counsel" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Heining earned $135,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Heining earned 166% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2004.