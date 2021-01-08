Jonathan Joshua earned $130,200 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jonathan Joshua held the position titled "Information Security Officer" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Joshua earned $130,200 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Joshua earned 157% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/20/2020.