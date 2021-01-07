Jonathan Saad earned $74,208 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jonathan Saad held the position titled "Facilities Coordinator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Saad earned $74,208 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Saad earned 46% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/16/2019.