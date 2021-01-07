Jonathan Spaw earned $53,367 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jonathan Spaw held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Spaw earned $53,367 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Spaw earned 5% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2004.