Jordan Sidney earned $45,316 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jordan Sidney held the position titled "Purchaser III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Sidney earned $45,316 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Sidney earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/20/2015.