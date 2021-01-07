Jose Mendez III earned $47,477 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jose Mendez III held the position titled "Service Technician II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mendez III earned $47,477 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mendez III earned 6% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/2013.