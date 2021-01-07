Joseph Kunisch earned $44,400 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joseph Kunisch held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kunisch earned $44,400 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kunisch earned 12% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/8/2019.