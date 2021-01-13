Joseph Marrufo earned $14,133 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joseph Marrufo held the position titled "Psychiatric Nursing Assistant I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marrufo earned $14,133 that year. He was employed part-time, working 24 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marrufo earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2019.