Joseph Shoots earned $48,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joseph Shoots held the position titled "Program Specialist IV" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shoots earned $48,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shoots earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/8/2020.