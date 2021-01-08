Josephine Evans earned $84,391 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Josephine Evans held the position titled "Sergeant, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Evans earned $84,391 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Evans earned 66% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/11/2008.