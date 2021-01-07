Joshua Krauter earned $52,268 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Joshua Krauter held the position titled "Legislative Ed III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krauter earned $52,268 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krauter earned 3% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2012.