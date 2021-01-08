Judith Kuhr earned $56,151 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Judith Kuhr held the position titled "Nurse I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kuhr earned $56,151 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kuhr earned 11% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2013.