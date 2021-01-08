Kara Kennedy earned $160,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kara Kennedy held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General VII" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kennedy earned $160,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kennedy earned 215% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/15/2012.