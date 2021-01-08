Karal Fields earned $48,780 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Karal Fields held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fields earned $48,780 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fields earned 4% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2006.