Karen Rocha earned $43,300 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Karen Rocha held the position titled "Elections & Specialist Proj Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Rocha earned $43,300 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Rocha earned 15% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/30/2006.