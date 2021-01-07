Katharine Lewis earned $82,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Katharine Lewis held the position titled "Section Manager" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lewis earned $82,500 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lewis earned 63% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/16/2006.