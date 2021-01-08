Katherine Estes earned $102,168 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Katherine Estes held the position titled "Director III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Estes earned $102,168 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Estes earned 101% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/26/2004.