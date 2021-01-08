Katherine Kyger earned $42,600 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Katherine Kyger held the position titled "Child Support Officer II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kyger earned $42,600 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kyger earned 16% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2019.