Kathleen Orillion earned $75,599 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kathleen Orillion held the position titled "Chief Reviewer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Orillion earned $75,599 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Orillion earned 49% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/24/2003.