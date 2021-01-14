 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathy Shiflet earned $87,125 working for the State of Texas in 2020
0 comments

Kathy Shiflet earned $87,125 working for the State of Texas in 2020

  • 0

In 2020, Kathy Shiflet held the position titled "Registered Therapist V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shiflet earned $87,125 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shiflet earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.

0 comments

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert