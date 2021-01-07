Kelley Hosek earned $37,575 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kelley Hosek held the position titled "Redistricting Admin Assistant" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Hosek earned $37,575 that year. She was employed part-time, working 30 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Hosek earned 26% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/17/2012.