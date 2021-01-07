Kellie Smith earned $53,875 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kellie Smith held the position titled "Writing Specialist III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Smith earned $53,875 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Smith earned 6% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/8/2014.