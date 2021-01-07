Kelly Lowe earned $123,491 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kelly Lowe held the position titled "Senior Legislative Counsel" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lowe earned $123,491 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lowe earned 144% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/16/1997.