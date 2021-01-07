Kendall Shallue earned $46,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kendall Shallue held the position titled "Gis Specialist I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shallue earned $46,500 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shallue earned 8% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/12/2016.