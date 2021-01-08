Kimberly Krieger earned $86,664 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kimberly Krieger held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krieger earned $86,664 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krieger earned 71% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/23/1996.