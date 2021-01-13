Kimberly Marks earned $33,798 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kimberly Marks held the position titled "Texas Works Advisor III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marks earned $33,798 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marks earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/24/2014.