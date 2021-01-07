Kimberly Shields earned $170,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kimberly Shields held the position titled "Assistant Executive Director" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shields earned $170,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shields earned 235% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/17/1999.