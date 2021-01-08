Korissa Felan earned $39,528 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Korissa Felan held the position titled "Program Specialist II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Felan earned $39,528 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Felan earned 22% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2016.