Koy Livingston earned $85,308 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Koy Livingston held the position titled "Manager, Fac & Assur Services" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Livingston earned $85,308 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Livingston earned 68% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/9/2015.