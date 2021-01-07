Kristen Smith earned $41,550 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kristen Smith held the position titled "Document Deliver Coordinator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Smith earned $41,550 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Smith earned 18% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2014.