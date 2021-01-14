Kristen Thatcher earned $62,210 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kristen Thatcher held the position titled "Contract Specialist IV" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Thatcher earned $62,210 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Thatcher earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/9/2019.