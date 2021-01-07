Kristopher Infante earned $47,726 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Kristopher Infante held the position titled "Document Proc Spec" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Infante earned $47,726 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Infante earned 6% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/25/2008.