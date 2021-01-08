Lajuana Dibrell earned $50,544 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lajuana Dibrell held the position titled "Administrative Assistant IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dibrell earned $50,544 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dibrell earned 0% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/10/2000.